Prototype pay systems to be tested in weeks

OTTAWA — The minister in charge of replacing the federal government's troubled Phoenix pay system says testing of prototypes to replace it will begin within weeks.

And while he says there is no definitive timetable as of yet for when a new system will be fully up and running, Treasury Board President Scott Brison says he's hoping for a launch in the spring.

Brison stressed today, however, that he doesn't want to repeat mistakes of the past by launching too early.

The minister said any new system that replaces Phoenix must be fully tested and people have to be properly trained to operate it first.