Hamilton man arrested in mobster Musitano murder, police hunt for two others

He was brought in wearing shackles, a grey hoodie and maroon sweatpants. He is bald and on the shorter side. He seemed calm and co-operative.

Extra security and curious lawyers were also in the courtroom.

Abdalla looked across the courtroom and nodded to a woman and two men who identified themselves outside the courtroom as members of his family. The woman was emotional in the court and one of the men had his arm around her, comforting her.

The family politely declined to speak to The Spectator. Likewise, Abdalla's lawyer, Jordan Casey.

A publication ban was placed on the Abdalla case, preventing the reporting of any evidence. Abdalla was also handed a no-contact order with a long list of names being read into the court record of those people he cannot have any contact with.

In January, Hamilton's major crime unit announced it had partnered with RCMP Hamilton-Niagara Detachment and York Regional Police after evidence that both Musitano and Mila Barberi were killed by the same hit man.

Musitano, whose family has a long history of mob activity in Hamilton, was shot dead in his Waterdown driveway on May 2, 2017, with his wife and three children inside. The killer was captured on surveillance video driving a stolen burgundy Ford Fusion, later found abandoned in the neighbourhood five days after the murder.

Three other vehicles were used to stalk the 39-year-old before his murder — a 2006 to 2011 black, two-door Honda Civic; a 2017 red Chevrolet Malibu; and a grey or blue Infiniti sedan, police said.

That black Honda, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a shooter of the same description — man who is six-foot-two and 250 pounds — were also captured at Barberi's homicide.

The 28-year-old woman was believed to be "in the wrong place at the wrong time." She was shot dead March 14, 2017 as she saw in an SUV with her 40-year-old boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, in a Woodbridge parking lot. He suffered a minor hand injury and police have also charged someone with his attempted murder.

The joint Hamilton, RCMP and York Region investigation into the two murders has been dubbed SCOPA.

In 1997, Angelo (Ang) Musitano and his older brother, reputed family boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, were accused of taking out mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia, allegedly ordering hit man Kenny Murdock to commit the murder.

They were charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro, Papalia's lieutenant. They released from prison in October 2006.

After prison the Ang remained off the radar until his murder.

After the murder, some friends came forward to say he had turned his life around and had become religious. He was a co-owner of a chain of now-closed Mexican restaurants, and was also involved in the construction business. He was married with three young boys.

Less than two months after Angelo's murder, the St. Clair Boulevard home of his older brother Pat Musitano, was sprayed with bullets June 27. No one was injured, but the shooting was seen as a warning shot to the reputed family crime boss.

The Musitano family has not co-operated with any investigations.

A week ago a 50-year-old real estate agent and entrepreneur was killed outside his Ancaster home — in the same way at Musitano — by a shooter who hid in the bushes. Albert Iavarone did not have a criminal record, but police said he was known because of his association with people involved in organized crime.

Police continue to investigate whether his murder is tied to organized crime, including the "possibility" of a connection to Musitano's slaying.

The Iavarone family is also refusing to speak with police, and have instead asked to be left alone in peace. They described the 50-year-old as a "kind-hearted family man who spent his time with his family and specifically with his special needs son."

He will make his next appearance on Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. by video.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

with files from Susan Clairmont

