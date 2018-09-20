Ontario Tories seek to scrap Green Energy Act

TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced legislation to scrap the Green Energy Act, which aimed to bolster the province's renewable energy industry.
Premier Doug Ford promised to repeal the act during the spring election campaign.
The law was brought in by the previous Liberal government in 2009 under former premier Dalton McGuinty.
The minister of energy is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon.
By The Canadian Press
