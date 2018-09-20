Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger urges Ontario to allow municipalities to restrict cannabis stores

The city has also been cracking down on illegal cannabis dispensaries, laying bylaw charges and taking them to court. However, city officials say even when owners of the dispensaries are charged, their businesses are only closed for a day or two before reopening.

Eisenberger said he has wanted to engage in the cannabis discussion that has raised a number of issues in Hamilton, including public health.

“There are lots of issues to deal with,” he said. “I think we ought to be able to eliminate (the illegal dispensaries), but at the same time, it’s a (legal) industry and I wouldn’t see a reason why we wouldn’t participate.”

Eisenberger has received some criticism for his decision to purchase the shares in the marijuana company. The most prolific critic has been Edward Graydon, who stated on the recent Cable 14 mayoral debate that “it was shameful for Fred Eisenberger to dissociate himself from voting on the issue in order to make a profit.”

Eisenberger does back the province’s decision to allow cannabis to be sold online and applauds Ontario for proposing to levy larger fines against landlords who allow illegal cannabis dispensaries to operate in their facilities.

The new Progressive Conservative government announced earlier this year residents who are 19 and older will be able to buy marijuana through the Ontario Cannabis Store website starting Oct. 17. It has eliminated the government-operated stores that the Liberals had introduced.

The PCs added that consultations would begin immediately for a tightly-regulated private retail model for cannabis to begin April 1. The number of licensed private retailers to sell marijuana hasn’t been determined. The Ontario Cannabis Store would become a wholesaler to private businesses.

The government did say Ontario municipalities will have the chance to opt-out of allowing cannabis stores within its boundaries. About $40 million will be given to assist municipalities over two years to help defer the costs with marijuana legalization.