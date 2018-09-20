Rural postal carriers to get big pay hike

Thursday's ruling came as CUPW and the post office continued to negotiate new contracts under a Sept. 25 deadline for a strike or lockout, with the aid of a third party.

Canada Post indicated late last month that settling the pay-equity dispute could cost the corporation upwards of one-quarter of a billion dollars when it posted a second quarter loss before taxes of $242 million.

The figure was a dramatic drop from the $27 million profit the agency recorded during the same period in 2017.

The corporation said the losses came despite a nearly 20 per cent increase in second quarter parcel revenues over the same three-month segment in the previous year.

Canada Post said Thursday that a full accounting of the cost of the pay equity decision would be included in its third-quarter results.

The dispute was complicated by the fact that rural and suburban postal carriers have been paid under different remuneration structures, leaving exact hourly pay rates open to some interpretation.

The lowest-paid RSMCs earn a "derived hourly rate" of $19.73 per hour. Under Flynn's ruling, that rate is increased to $25.95, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016, said Kennedy. But that doesn't include general wage increases awarded since 2016, she said.

Higher-paid rural and suburban carriers would see their paycheques match the higher hourly rate.

CUPW said it was disappointed in a portion of Flynn's ruling that awarded the back-dating of post-retirement benefit increases to 2016. The union had asked that the benefits be calculated as far back as 2004.

The federal government announced in its 2018 budget that it would introduce pay equity legislation to ensure all federally-regulated workers who perform work of equal value receive equal pay.

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press