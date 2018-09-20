Police make arrest in Waterdown murder of Angelo Musitano

“The Mafia, the mob — whatever handle you want to give them,” he said. “Organized crime continues to thrive in our communities.

“They are successful, they’re well-structured and have a hierarchy which insulates those higher up the organizational ladder.”

Thom said Musitano was a member of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family.

“It was evident from the beginning that this very public execution was likely the result of his involvement in the family business,” he said of Musitano’s murder. “The exact motive is still not known.”

However, he said police believe Musitano’s family and associates know the exact motive for his murder.

“They, however, have chosen to remain silent.”

Thom said through video analysis, witness statements, forensics and intelligence information, police identified Cudmore, Tomassetti and Abdalla as allegedly being “directly involved in the planning and murder of Angelo Musitano.”

Thom said the investigation made it evident that the three individuals were not the masterminds of the crime.

“A number of other persons of interest were identified.”

Thom said there are multiple potential motives for the murders of Musitano and Barberi, adding they may be linked to an organized crime power struggle.

“It is our belief that there is some movement going on, a power struggle and there’s certainly a possibility that these two murders were involved in that.”

Thom said the Barberi murder, which took place approximately six weeks prior to Musitano’s murder, was linked in September 2017.

“It would be fair to say that Mila Barberi was not the intended target that day,” he said, adding Serrano was the intended target.

“His father, Diego Serrano, is connected to organized crime in the York Region," he alleged.

Thom said the link between the two cases led to the creation of Project SCOPA.

“The planning of these murders started in the late fall of 2016 and continued into spring of 2017 by Michael Cudmore, Jabril Abdalla and Daniel Tomassetti,” he said. “We believe others were also involved.”

He believes the three accused were involved in a sophisticated and well-organized surveillance team of the victims, the victims’ family members and associates. Thom added both Abdalla and Cudmore were known to police and had criminal records; Tomassetti did not have a criminal record.

While he alleged one of the three accused was the gunman in the two homicides, Thom would not specify which one. The suspect in the Musitano murder was described as a white male with a stocky or athletic build, wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

In addition, Thom said while he is not prepared to say who the mastermind of the crime is, police believe they are related to organized crime in the Hamilton and Greater Toronto Area.

“The investigation would lend credence to the fact that there are two different groups,” he said. “With the rest of the incidents that have been happening around the province over the last few years or in the GTA — not only with murders, but arsons and bombings — it appears to us, although we don’t know the exact motive, there seems to be some kind of power struggle going on.”

Thom noted investigators plan on having the Canada-wide arrest warrants for Cudmore and Tomassetti endorsed internationally.

“We will be in touch with Interpol and the Mexican authorities,” he said.

Cudmore reportedly flew to Cancun, Mexico on May 20, 2017, where he is believed to have joined Daniele Ranieri. Ranieri, say authorities, is a person of interest in the murders of Barberi and Musitano, and fled to Mexico in 2015 after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Ontario as part of Project FORZA, a York Region Police-RCMP joint project into organized crime.

He was living in Cancun under the alias Diego Ramirez Diaz, but in March 2018, his body was found in a ditch in the Cancun area. He had been bound and executed.

Thom said up until Ranieri’s death, Cudmore had been in regular contact with his family in Canada.

“They are now concerned for his safety and well-being, as he has uncharacteristically lost touch,” he said, noting his family has officially reported him as a missing person.

Police announced the link between the Barberi and Musitano murders and released images of a male suspect and suspect vehicles on Jan. 23, 2018. Four days later, Thom said, Tomassetti boarded a flight to Cancun. He was supposed to return a week later but failed to do so.

Thom noted Tomassetti ran a travel business and is known to have connections in Mexico. While his family is aware of his status in the investigation, Thom said they have not reported him as a missing person.

Tomassetti was on police radar when he boarded his flight to Cancun, Thom said, but it was an investigative decision not to stop him.

“At the time it was the right decision and we stand by that.”

Det. Sgt. Jim Killby of York Regional Police said the 28-year-old Barberi was shot and killed by a lone gunman on March 14, 2017 in Vaughan.

“Mila was a victim of this callous individual and at the time was unaware that she was in any danger,” he said. “Her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, age 42, was a victim of this shooting, suffering two gunshots wounds.

“We believe that he, or one of his family members, were the intended targets of the gunman.”

Killby said the Serrano family is known to police and have had connections in the past to organized crime groups.

He noted CCTV footage indicated at least two individuals were involved in the shooting, adding video surveillance helped police identify two vehicles involved — a black Honda and a black Jeep.

“As our tips and our leads were exhausted, we continued to move forward with our investigation,” he said, “However, the identity that were seen on surveillance remain a mystery to us.

“We’re not able to identify the suspects that were responsible, but our case remains an active investigation,” he continued. “Sadly, our investigation has done little to provide the Barberi family with any closure.”

Thom would not say whether the Sept. 13 murder of Ancaster’s Albert Iavarone, who was shot as he walked to his Sunflower Crescent home, was linked to the Musitano and Barberi murders.

However, Thom noted it is fair to say Iavarone knew two of the accused in the Musitano case, was very close to one of the persons of interest in the Musitano case and is known to have known Angelo Musitano.

“I’m not saying the two cases are connected — it’s something that we’re very interested in following up in.”

In addition, while Thom said police believe there may be a connection between the murder of Angelo Musitano and the shooting of his brother Pasquale (Pat) Musitano’s Hamilton home weeks later, the case remains unsolved.

In 1997 the Musitano brothers were accused of taking out mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia, allegedly ordering hit man Kenny Murdock to commit the murder.

They were charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro, Papalia's lieutenant. They released from prison in October 2006.

Anyone with information they believe could assist police with the investigation into these crimes can contact Det. Jason Cattle at 905-546-4167.