B.C. MP recognized for life-saving actions

OTTAWA — When a man on a late-night flight collapsed and lay lifeless on the floor, it was an elected member of Parliament who saved his life.

Todd Doherty was recognized this week for his swift action.

The Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year when, shortly after takeoff, he heard a loud thud.

A friend who was sitting next to Doherty on the plane turned to him, wide-eyed.