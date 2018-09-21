N.S. to mark little-known connection to Jewish Legion

WINDSOR, N.S. — Before he became Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion earned 50 cents a day as a soldier and slept on the ground in bell tents in the small town of Windsor, N.S.

His remarkable and little-known connection to Nova Scotia will be commemorated Sunday on the 100th anniversary of the training of the Jewish Legion.

Ben-Gurion and Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, the second president of the State of Israel, both joined a Jewish battalion of the British Army in 1918 for the fight for Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire.

"30 years later, these soldiers who trained in Windsor became leaders of the State of Israel. They were key to the success of the state, the war of independence," said Jon Goldberg, an event organizer and former executive director of the Atlantic Jewish Council.

"Not only that, it even was a big influence on (Ben-Gurion's) life. This man became the father of modern Israel... He was one of the legends of the creation of the Jewish state."

The prominent Zionists both trained at Windsor’s Fort Edward, which served as a point of departure for all North American recruits of the Jewish Legion.

As young members of the training squad of the 39th battalion, they were paid 50 cents a day and slept alongside five other men in floorless, cotless bell tents on the large open compound, known locally as Fort Edward Hill, according to a 2014 report by Sara Beanlands of Boreas Heritage Consulting Inc.

Her report offers Ben-Gurion's own recollections of the camp after he arrived on June 1, 1918.

"My first day in camp has been so rich in experiences and fresh impressions that I hardly know where to begin," he wrote in a letter to his wife, Paula.

"I feel drunk with my new life. Everything here is better, more pleasant and more interesting than I thought it would be or expected."