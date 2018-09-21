Astronauts share stories of hope from space

OTTAWA — Sending messages of hope from space is a big part of what flying to the outer limits is all about, say some of the privileged few who have orbited high above the Earth.

Former Canadian astronaut Steve MacLean says there's no passport control on the International Space Station and the work is done as a team.

His experience on the space shuttle felt like "flying inside an icon of hope for the world in general" and he found sharing dinner with astronauts from other countries particularly memorable.

"Space and peace," he reflected at a gathering of current and former astronauts Friday at the University of Ottawa.