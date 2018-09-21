Flamborough Review, Chamber team up to host municipal election candidate Q-and-A

With the municipal election just around the corner, the Review has teamed up with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce to provide local residents with an opportunity to connect with and hear from those looking to represent them at city hall.

The candidate Q-and-A event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 2, will take place at Waterdown District High School (215 Parkside Dr.).

The evening will be divided into two sessions. The first will feature councillor candidates running in wards 12, 13 and 15. It will begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up at 7:30 p.m. The second portion of the evening, which will run from 8 until 9:30 p.m., will be dedicated to Hamilton's mayoral candidates.

The Ward 12 candidates include John Scime, Miranda Reis, Mike Bell, Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent) and Kevin Marley. Ward 13 candidates are Kevin Gray, John Mykytyshyn, Rich Gelder, Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent), Pamela Mitchell, Gaspare Bonomo and John Roberts. Ward 15 candidates include Judi Partridge (incumbent) and Susan McKechnie.