Flamborough Review, Chamber team up to host municipal election candidate Q-and-A

With the municipal election just around the corner, the Review has teamed up with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce to provide local residents with an opportunity to connect with and hear from those looking to represent them at city hall.
The candidate Q-and-A event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 2, will take place at Waterdown District High School (215 Parkside Dr.).
The evening will be divided into two sessions. The first will feature councillor candidates running in wards 12, 13 and 15. It will begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up at 7:30 p.m. The second portion of the evening, which will run from 8 until 9:30 p.m., will be dedicated to Hamilton's mayoral candidates.
The Ward 12 candidates include John Scime, Miranda Reis, Mike Bell, Lloyd Ferguson (incumbent) and Kevin Marley. Ward 13 candidates are Kevin Gray, John Mykytyshyn, Rich Gelder, Arlene Vanderbeek (incumbent), Pamela Mitchell, Gaspare Bonomo and John Roberts. Ward 15 candidates include Judi Partridge (incumbent) and Susan McKechnie.
There are 15 mayoral candidates. They include Edward Graydon, Fred Eisenberger (incumbent), Phil Ryerson, Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, Todd May, Carlos Gomes, Ricky Tavares, Vito Sgro, Ute Schmidt-Jones, Paul Fromm, Jim Davis, Henry Geissler, Michael Pattison, George Rusich and Mark Wozny.
The Review and Chamber welcome questions from readers. Questions can be submitted in advance of the Oct. 2 Q-and-A session by filling out the form below. Alternatively, residents can write their questions on paper at the event venue. A table will be set up inside the high school cafetorium, where the sessions will be held.
