Coaches, players making it a habit to buckle up

"With the Humboldt Broncos bus crash bringing this issue to the forefront, many Canadians are acknowledging the need for bus belts. Now is the time to make it happen."

She concluded her opinion piece by asking people to buckle up for the Broncos and the hashtag #buckleupforthebroncos was born.

Officials with Hockey Canada, the national governing body for most ice hockey teams in the country, said they haven't brought in any changes for this season.

"At this time, Hockey Canada's membership has not put forward any recommendations or new regulations as a result of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy on April 6," said spokeswoman Lisa Dornan in an emailed statement.

"We continue to monitor the information about the accident as it becomes publicly available in order to ensure we review any and all learnings that come from the incident."

Transport Canada announced in June that the department will require all newly built highway buses to have seatbelts by September 2020.

Charter companies have said a lot of the newer buses already have seatbelts, but it's tough for drivers to make sure people wear them for the duration of the trip.

Seatbelt use falls under the jurisdiction of the provincial and territorial governments, and is enforced by police in each area.

Many provinces and territories — including Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia — require motorists and passengers to wear seatbelts when they are provided.

Langevin said the legislation and policies help, but he said people can also make a choice to buckle up when they get on the team bus.

"We thought we'd tackle it in terms of habits," he said.

Langevin said he doesn't believe it will change the culture of being on the bus as a sports team.

"This won't diminish the great times on the bus, but it will definitely make sure the bad times aren't as bad."

— By Colette Derworiz in Edmonton with files from Lauren Krugel in Calgary.

By The Canadian Press