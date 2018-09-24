Wholesale sales climb 1.5 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.5 per cent to $63.9 billion in July, more than offsetting a 0.9 per cent drop in June.

Economists had expected a increase of 0.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked.

The personal and household goods subsector rose 4.2 per cent to $9.2 billion in July, while sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector climbed 2.6 per cent to $12 billion.