Bring Timber Home: Community comes together for missing dog

The community is coming together for the love of a dog named Timber.

The shepherd collie cross is 60 pounds of love and loyalty, according to his owners Trish Dingman and her husband David Masters.

“He is the happiest, lickiest dog I’ve ever met,” she said. “He is the most loyal best friend, he’s able to read us like if someone is sick or someone needs help, he’s right there for them."

Timber went missing Sept. 13 from Troy. Since his disappearance, the lost dog poster that was created has gone viral online, has been shared more than 6,000 times and hundreds of community members have aided in the search.

“Everywhere I go, I see people from the community out helping," said Dingman. "It’s overwhelming."

According to Dingman, there are some clear identifying features that can help people identify the missing dog. First off, he’s big. He has four white paws, although they may be muddy, his chest is white and he has a white streak on his nose. He has floppy ears and the rest of his body is tri-coloured: black, beige and tan.

“He is not wearing his collar, he’s fairly longhaired,” described Dingman of the two-year-old healthy pooch.

So far, Timber has been reportedly spotted along Lynden Road, the 4th Concession Road West and in St. George.

Lost Paws Inc., a non-profit pet rescue based in Kitchener, has been working with Dingman and Masters to bring Timber home. The organization recommends people call the owners as soon as they see him.

“You’re not supposed to call them or try to get them in your car," said Dingman of lost pets. "They said the best chance is for myself or my husband (to approach him); for him to recognize our scent and to come with us."