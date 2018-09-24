Injured officer released from hospital

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Halton regional police say one of two officers injured during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in Burlington, Ont., over the weekend has been released from hospital.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident at a gas station on Saturday morning.

Special Investigations Unit spokeswoman Monica Hudon has said police were initially looking for a suspect involved in a collision, and around 5:30 a.m. received a call about a suspicious man in a gas station bathroom.

Hudon said five officers were involved in the shootout when the man left the gas station bathroom.