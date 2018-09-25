City wins appeal in crash that left a man paralyzed

The Ontario Court of Appeal has overturned a decision that found the City of Hamilton 50 per cent responsible for crash that left a man a quadriplegic in 2006.

The ruling quashed a 2016 Superior Court decision that the city failed to keep the roadway "in a reasonable state of repair."

The lawsuit stemmed from an accident that rendered Michael Chiocchio Sr. a quadriplegic. He was a passenger in a minivan heading north on Brock Road that was struck by a sedan going west on 5th Concession Road West.

Justice Toni Skarica had found the city breached its duty by not repainting a faded stop line. Had the sedan driver stopped at the line instead of at the stop sign, he would have been able to see 270 metres south on Brock Road, Skarica ruled.