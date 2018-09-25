City wins appeal in crash that left a man paralyzed

The Ontario Court of Appeal has overturned a decision that found the City of Hamilton 50 per cent responsible for crash that left a man a quadriplegic in 2006.
The ruling quashed a 2016 Superior Court decision that the city failed to keep the roadway "in a reasonable state of repair."
The lawsuit stemmed from an accident that rendered Michael Chiocchio Sr. a quadriplegic. He was a passenger in a minivan heading north on Brock Road that was struck by a sedan going west on 5th Concession Road West.
Justice Toni Skarica had found the city breached its duty by not repainting a faded stop line. Had the sedan driver stopped at the line instead of at the stop sign, he would have been able to see 270 metres south on Brock Road, Skarica ruled.
But the Appeal Court said the judge erred by ignoring that "although drivers stopped at (or near) the stop sign would have had a 150-metre view of northbound traffic, their view of southbound traffic would be completely obscured by a house at the northeast corner of the intersection." At the stop line, the southbound sightline "was completely clear."
The city said it is "aware of the decision" and looks forward to "reviewing and discussing it further in the coming weeks." Chiocchio's lawyer, Michael Smitiuch, said his client is "obviously disappointed" with the decision and is "considering his options."
