Waterdown blueliner Matt Timms traded to London Knights

Despite the team’s struggle last season, Timms noted the Petes are in a bit of a rebuilding phase this season and have some good young players.

“They’re going to be young this year, but they’ll be competitive — they have some kids who can play,” he said. “That being said, to be moved to London — it’s just different.

“It’s a winning atmosphere here,” he continued. “A rebuilding year here they come third or fourth place in the conference — it’s not much of a rebuild, they’re always a good team.”

He added it was stressed to him early that the team’s expectations are to win.

“You can tell why they win — it’s professional here,” he said. “They really do it the right way. It doesn’t even feel like playing junior hockey; it feels like playing pro.”

Timms said the Knights roster is strong and that the team’s current problem is possibly not having players for the season because they could make the NHL.

“Obviously, we’re hoping we can get everyone back from NHL camps, because if that’s the case, the team will be really, really strong,” he said. “It’s exciting — it’s probably the place you’d want to play junior hockey. If you think of the best junior hockey markets in Canada, London has to be up there, if not the best.”

He said he expects to fill a leadership to role with the Knights and continue to play the same offensive style he did with the Petes.

“I couldn’t really tell you what my role will look like, right now,” he said, noting the team has four defenceman drafted to the NHL: Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard, Chicago’s Adam Boqvist, Minnesota’s Adam Golden and Detroit’s Alec Regula.

“In Peterborough, I was kind of the go-to offensive guy. I’m not going to change my game. I’m still going to play offensively, but I’m not sure I’ll be the go-to guy here — there’s some pretty high-calibre players here.”

Timms admitted he thought it would be odd to look down and see himself in Knights colours, but said it hasn’t yet.

“Maybe it will when we go back and play Peterborough,” he laughed.

Timms noted one difficult aspect of the trade was not being able to say goodbye to his Petes teammates.

“I didn’t really get to say goodbye, which is unfortunate,” he said. “I played with guys there for quite a while.”

“It’s weird not going to see them every day — from literally doing everything with them to not seeing them at all,” he said, adding it’s the little things he’ll miss — like going for breakfast to the same place around the corner from the rink every day, or watching Leafs games in his billet’s basement.

Timms said there was a huge number of people who helped make his time in Peterborough enjoyable, adding he wouldn’t be able to thank them all.

He said specifically equipment manager and trainer Brian Miller was awesome over Timms’ four years with the team.

“He was an approachable guy,” Timms said. “He was the guy I spoke to, believe it or not, if I was struggling.

“He was really good for me.”

The five-foot-nine, 178-pound blueliner said being closer to Waterdown is also a positive — specifically for his parents.

“You can probably count on one hand how many times they’ve missed a home game in Peterborough,” he said. “So I think cutting 45 minutes off the drive will help them.”

Timms, who had surgery on his shoulder last season, cutting short his campaign, noted he’s 100 per cent healthy.

“My shoulder feels really good,” he said. “I feel great — it feels brand new.”

Knights assistant general manager Rob Simpson said the first thing that attracted the team to Timms when they were discussing the trade with Peterborough was his offensive game.

“It was a down year last year, but if you look at his previous season, to almost put up a point per game as a defenceman is phenomenal,” he said. “He was on pace to do that again last year, if he wouldn’t have had some injury problems.”

Simpson noted the Knights like to play a puck-possession game — something the team feels Timms will mesh well with.

“A lot of your offence, when you play those style of systems, starts from your back end,” he said. “He can break the puck out effectively, and he doesn’t spend a lot of time in his own end.

“Because of that, he can hit the centre outlet and make great outlets to your forwards in stride, so they can create off the rush or get good zone entries.”

Simpson said the team plans on Timm playing in the Knights’ top four defenceman.

“With Evan Bouchard and Adam Boqvist gone away to NHL camps, still, we kind of wait and see,” he said. “That was the other strong point of having Matt in our lineup — if one of those players or both of them makes the NHL, we have Matt, who has shown the ability to run a power play, bring offence and be able to do some of what those players can do as well.”

Timms noted he is still going through a learning curve with the new systems in London, but he said he’s picking it up.

“It’s nothing I haven’t seen before — it’s just more so. I played in the same place for four years,” he said.

However, Simpson said, that’s understandable when a player comes to a new team.

“It takes you probably five, 10 games before you feel completely comfortable in your skin again what you’re doing,” he said. “There’s a lot of different defensive zone structures ... our is a little more of a skating system.

“I think he’s grasping the concepts quickly — which we expected — he’s been in the league for a long time, and is a veteran player in our league,” Simpson said. “So far, we’ve been very happy with his play.”

Simpson noted when a team trades for a player they always do their homework on the individual.

“But you never know what kind of person they are,” he said. “One thing we’ve been very happy with is his character.

“He has a desire to win, and he’s very good in a leadership role with our young players, too,” he added. “Any time you add a player of his skillset, along with leadership qualities and his character, that’s a positive.”