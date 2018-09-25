MPP Skelly doesn't expect Waterdown annexation to take place

“We have a council that has been obsessed with building the LRT and the people of Waterdown won’t use it,” she said. “They’ll be paying for it, but they won’t use it.

“They have such congestion in the downtown core, they’ve been waiting for the bypass to be built, they don’t have proper GO service — I can see why they would want to look toward another municipality,” she said. “They haven’t been treated with the respect they deserve and they haven’t been the priority they deserve.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, in an interview during a campaign stop at the Jitterbug Café on Sept. 20 called the proposal a “slap in the face” to Hamilton.

“I think it was very unfortunate the way it was done," he said. "I think it was a slap in the face not only to Hamilton, but to his own council and to the regional council.”

Eisenberger said he didn’t know beforehand that Goldring would be proposing the idea to take over Waterdown and its exploding residential development to “alleviate growth pressures on downtown Burlington.”

He added Goldring’s surprise announcement, without an approval from his own council, had more to do with Burlington politics since he is in a tough mayoral race with Marianne Meed Ward.

Eisenberger said Burlington is trying to blame Ontario’s Places to Grow document, which encourages higher densities in urban areas, for forcing officials to allow highrise towers in the downtown.

“The City of Burlington didn’t have to put up 30-storey towers, much of them in their own downtown,” said Eisenberger.

In addition, Eisenberger listed a number of improvements the Waterdown area has received from Hamilton since amalgamation, including the Harry Howell Arena, the seniors centre on Highway 5, the Carlisle library, redevelopment of Memorial Hall, and various improvements to parks and roads.

Eisenberger also announced he will be pushing the province to establish a timeline to build the Highway 5 and Highway 6 interchange and will accelerate the land acquisition for the construction of the long-awaited east-west Waterdown bypass. About $18 million has been set aside for the eastern portion of the east-west corridor scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

The province is expected to pay about 75 per cent of the Highway 5 and 6 interchange, with Hamilton responsible for 25 per cent, or about $7.5 million.

“The need is great (for both projects),” said Eisenberger. “The safety issues are paramount. The consternation is growing. We need to get it done sooner. I will push hard on getting that completed in the next term of council.”

— with files from Kevin Werner