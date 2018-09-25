Millgrove residents hope for resolution to traffic issue

Residents of Millgrove Sideroad have decided to ask the Ministry of Transportation to install a stoplight at the intersection of 5th Concession West and Highway 6 and cul-de-sac Millgrove Sideroad where it meets Highway 6 at 6th Concession East.
Residents made the decision at a community meeting Sept. 10 to discuss the speed and traffic issues on the road. The meeting was attended by Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, representatives from the Hamilton Police Service, the City of Hamilton’s traffic operations manager and about 40 area residents.
The meeting was hosted by Terry and Bob Walker, due to the speed and volume of traffic, which Walker said has been growing exponentially and has been an issue for at least 20 years. She noted the road has become a de facto bypass route for traffic to avoid congestion at Clappison’s Corners.
In addition to the stoplight, as a temporary measure, residents were also in favour of changing the intersection of Millgrove Sideroad and Cumminsville Drive to a three-way stop, in an attempt to slow traffic through the intersection.
A 72-hour traffic study completed on Millgrove Sideroad from June 6 to 9 found that more than 95 per cent of vehicles exceeded the posted speed limit of 40 km/h, with more than one per cent of vehicles exceeding 89 km/h in the northbound lane. As well, six per cent of the vehicles in the northbound study were either trucks, buses or tractor-trailers.
Meanwhile, the southbound study during the same period found that more than 96 per cent of vehicles exceeded the posted speed of 40 km/h and the average speed of all vehicles was 53 km/h. Five per cent of the total vehicles were classified as trucks, buses or tractor-trailers.
Partridge said shortly after she was elected the plan was to install a stoplight at 5th Concession, in addition to the existing light at 6th Concession East.
Martin White, the city’s manager of traffic operations, noted the traffic on Millgrove Sideroad is something the city has been aware of for some time.
White noted the province acknowledged there was a problem with traffic on Millgrove Sideroad but said they wouldn’t do anything about it. As a result, the city undertook numerous traffic studies related to installing the additional light and making Millgrove Sideroad a cul-de-sac at Highway 6.
He said the province told the city the changes could be made — but the city had to foot the entire bill of the multimillion-dollar project, as well as paying maintenance costs for the traffic light for 25 years.
“It became a contentious issue between us and them,” he said, noting work also involved changing the footprint of Highway 6 at the two intersections, with turning lanes. “(The Liberal) government wouldn’t move forward unless we paid them a substantial amount of money.”
White noted both the light and the installation of the cul-de-sac fall under ministry jurisdiction, as the province is responsible for Highway 6 and 250 metres from every intersection on the highway.
Another concern was truck traffic on the roadway — which is not designated as part of the city’s truck route. While some local businesses were under the impression they were grandfathered to use the route in order to access Highway 6 northbound, White said that’s not the case.
“The traffic bylaw doesn’t allow for part-time truck routes or preferred operators,” he said. “There has to be consistency.”
However, local business owners such as Millgrove Perennials’ James Feenstra said getting a ticket for travelling on the wrong road is much preferable to being killed in a traffic accident on Highway 6 while attempting to turn left across the highway at the uncontrolled 5th Concession intersection.
“We respect the residents here,” he said, noting he and his drivers use the route only to go northbound. “We always take Highway 6 back.”
He added the stoplight at Millgrove Sideroad is the only access for drivers from west Flamborough trying to go northbound on Highway 6 to safely turn left.
Hamilton police Sgt. Tim Knapp noted the police are very aware of Millgrove Sideroad, adding they have given 171 tickets year-to-date. But he said a specific exemption for local truck traffic will not work.
“It will be an all-or-nothing thing,” he said.
Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly’s constituency assistant Christine Wood attended the meeting and said that, after consulting with the ministry, she has learned the province doesn’t expect the city to cover snow removal maintenance on the section of Highway 6 if Millgrove Sideroad is made into a cul-de-sac.
“The reconstruction costs I’ll have to follow up on,” she said.
Terry Walker said the room represented a good cross-section of the community impacted by the traffic and intersection.
“The light at the 5th Concession makes our businesses safe, it makes us as residents that want to go north safe, it makes (Millgrove Sideroad) safe,” she said. “And it makes traffic on Highway 6 safer.
“Realistically, how long do we have to wait for that?”
Partridge said the timeline is up to the province.
“We will commit to working as hard as we can to come together with them to get the agreement,” she said, noting it will take political pressure to have the work for stoplight and cul-de-sac project move forward.
Ward 15 council candidate Susan McKechnie, who lives in Millgrove and attended the meeting, said it is a good plan.
“We’ve been talking about this for eight years, and that seems to be the right solution,” she said. “We need that light.”
Partridge told the meeting the city will move forward on a three-way stop at the intersection of Millgrove Sideroad and Cumminsville Drive as an interim solution to slow down the traffic.
“I want to get in a room and get everyone in the room — the MTO (Transportation Ministry), myself, the police, traffic, Donna,” she said.
