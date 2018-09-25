Millgrove residents hope for resolution to traffic issue

“It became a contentious issue between us and them,” he said, noting work also involved changing the footprint of Highway 6 at the two intersections, with turning lanes. “(The Liberal) government wouldn’t move forward unless we paid them a substantial amount of money.”

White noted both the light and the installation of the cul-de-sac fall under ministry jurisdiction, as the province is responsible for Highway 6 and 250 metres from every intersection on the highway.

Another concern was truck traffic on the roadway — which is not designated as part of the city’s truck route. While some local businesses were under the impression they were grandfathered to use the route in order to access Highway 6 northbound, White said that’s not the case.

“The traffic bylaw doesn’t allow for part-time truck routes or preferred operators,” he said. “There has to be consistency.”

However, local business owners such as Millgrove Perennials’ James Feenstra said getting a ticket for travelling on the wrong road is much preferable to being killed in a traffic accident on Highway 6 while attempting to turn left across the highway at the uncontrolled 5th Concession intersection.

“We respect the residents here,” he said, noting he and his drivers use the route only to go northbound. “We always take Highway 6 back.”

He added the stoplight at Millgrove Sideroad is the only access for drivers from west Flamborough trying to go northbound on Highway 6 to safely turn left.

Hamilton police Sgt. Tim Knapp noted the police are very aware of Millgrove Sideroad, adding they have given 171 tickets year-to-date. But he said a specific exemption for local truck traffic will not work.

“It will be an all-or-nothing thing,” he said.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly’s constituency assistant Christine Wood attended the meeting and said that, after consulting with the ministry, she has learned the province doesn’t expect the city to cover snow removal maintenance on the section of Highway 6 if Millgrove Sideroad is made into a cul-de-sac.

“The reconstruction costs I’ll have to follow up on,” she said.

Terry Walker said the room represented a good cross-section of the community impacted by the traffic and intersection.

“The light at the 5th Concession makes our businesses safe, it makes us as residents that want to go north safe, it makes (Millgrove Sideroad) safe,” she said. “And it makes traffic on Highway 6 safer.

“Realistically, how long do we have to wait for that?”

Partridge said the timeline is up to the province.

“We will commit to working as hard as we can to come together with them to get the agreement,” she said, noting it will take political pressure to have the work for stoplight and cul-de-sac project move forward.

Ward 15 council candidate Susan McKechnie, who lives in Millgrove and attended the meeting, said it is a good plan.

“We’ve been talking about this for eight years, and that seems to be the right solution,” she said. “We need that light.”

Partridge told the meeting the city will move forward on a three-way stop at the intersection of Millgrove Sideroad and Cumminsville Drive as an interim solution to slow down the traffic.

“I want to get in a room and get everyone in the room — the MTO (Transportation Ministry), myself, the police, traffic, Donna,” she said.