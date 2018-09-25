Mac Kids donation box stolen from Waterdown Dairy Queen

A man broke into the Waterdown Dairy Queen restaurant on Sept. 21, making off with McMaster Children’s Hospital donation box.

Waterdown Dairy Queen owner Jayne Scala said the wishing well was recently emptied as part of the store’s Miracle Treat Day donation, so it contained about $200.

“The customers drop money in and then we match it and donate it to McMaster,” Scala said of the wishing well. “The guy came in, went right to it and walked right out the door with it.”

Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Const. Lorraine Edwards said the incident took place at about 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 21. She added the incident, including images of the culprit, was captured by the store's surveillance cameras.

“We are investigating,” she said, but noted the police have not seen a trend in similar crimes, with thieves targeting donation boxes.

Edwards said the man is believed to have gained access to the restaurant through the drive-thru window. She noted forensics officers attended the scene to collect evidence.

Scala said the incident is frustrating — especially considering it was a Mac Kids donation box that was stolen.

“People know how much we do for McMaster and why we do it,” she said. Scala’s daughter Amelia relied on support from the hospital after she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of five. Her journey to remission comprised a series of painful procedures, including lumbar punctures and bone marrow tests; once she was pronounced cancer-free, the after care continued.

“So many kids in Waterdown that are going through cancer treatments have come,” she said of the store, which donates 100 per cent of its Miracle Treat Day Blizzard sales to McMaster. “I have people come from all over — Mississauga, Oakville, Cambridge.

“People come and introduce their kids to me because I’m the mom of a survivor.”