Energy and financials help lift stocks on TSX

TORONTO — Gains in the influential financial and energy sectors helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.13 points at 16,221.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.12 points at 26,550.33. The S&P 500 index was up 6.57 points at 2,922.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 22.61 points at 8,030.08.

The Canadian dollar traded lower at 77.10 cents US compared with an average of 77.23 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 40 cents at US$71.88 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.6 of a cent at US$3.05.

The December gold contract was down US$6.30 at US$1,198.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.20 cents at US$2.83 a pound.

By The Canadian Press