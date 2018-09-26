Ontario government to halt minimum wage hike

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will halt a planned increase to minimum wage that was scheduled to kick in next year.

Labour Minister Laurie Scott says the minimum wage will remain at $14 an hour rather than rising to $15 as planned by the previous Liberal government.

The minister would not say whether the minimum wage would eventually go up, saying only that the Progressive Conservative government was conducting consultations on the issue.

Premier Doug Ford vowed during the election campaign to eliminate provincial income tax for anyone earning minimum wage.