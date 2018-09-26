Two men injured in fiery head-on crash

ERIN, Ont. — Provincial police say two people are in hospital following a fiery head-on collision in Erin, Ont.
Police say an SUV and a car collided Tuesday night at a curve on Wellington Road 124.
By the time an officer arrived, a passerby had pulled the driver of the car — a 74-year-old man from Erin — from his vehicle.
Investigators say the SUV caught fire as the officer and two passersby attempted to rescue that vehicle's trapped driver, a 53-year-old Erin man.
The unconscious man was eventually pulled from the vehicle and transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, including smoke inhalation.
The 74-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
By The Canadian Press
