Rural towns worry about impact on vote

OTTAWA — Rural communities and a member of Parliament are raising concerns about the impact a potential work stoppage at Canada Post could have on Ontario's municipal elections.

The Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have extended contract negotiations beyond today's deadline for a strike or lockout, providing some hope that new deals can be struck without a service disruption.

But in the absence of agreements, small communities that rely on mail-in ballots for the Oct. 22 municipal vote say they are looking for alternatives.

The Municipality of Dysart et al, in Ontario's cottage country north of Toronto, says it could be heavily impacted by a postal strike.