Toronto-area males charged in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police are crediting a quick 911 call from a citizen reporting a break-in at a neighbour's house for the arrest of four suspects in Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say a white minivan with Quebec plates was reported leaving the area and plainclothes officers were able to follow the vehicle.

Investigators say when the van pulled into a parking lot, multiple uniformed patrol officers arrived and the occupants fled.

Officers pursued the suspects and all were taken into custody.