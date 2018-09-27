Ontario pot rules pose headwinds for producers

"Those stores mean more retail points for our product... whether or not we get stores," Linton said.

However, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley said many had assumed that the Ontario model would mirror that of Alberta, where there is a 15 per cent market cap for any one licensed producer. In turn, many are planning to open as many as 37 locations in Alberta, he said in a recent note to clients.

"Although this is one more location than would have been allowed under the old LCBO model, we believe this represents an overall headwind for the sector," Bottomley said.

The Cannabis Council of Canada, which represents licensed medical marijuana producers, did not want to comment until it had a chance to review the content of the bill, said its executive director Allan Rewak in an email.

And even for those who meet the retail license requirements, where retailers will be permitted to set up provincial pot shops remains hazy.

Ontario municipalities have until Jan. 22, 2019 to opt out of hosting pot shops under the new legislation. The province would also have the ability to set a distance buffer between pot shops and schools.

Meanwhile, there has been a "frenzy" of interest in Ontario retail real estate from those looking to set up pot shops, said Deepak Anand, vice president of business development and government relations for advisory firm Cannabis Compliance Inc.

Many firms have been looking to lock up prime locations and signing offers-to-lease, contingent on getting the appropriate approvals, he said.

"People are paying some hefty premiums playing that waiting game, and landlords are certainly taking advantage of that," Anand said.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press