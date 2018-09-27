Corrections head OK with McClintic transfer

"He has a variety of tools at his disposal and he needs to tell Canadians whether or not he's going to do that. And if he's not, he's obviously OK with the decision."

The Liberals argue the minister can only provide high-level direction to the commissioner about general operations or policies — not about individual cases.

"The act is very clear. The control of the system lies with the commissioner," Goodale said.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott defended the use of Indigenous healing lodges as a way to provide restorative justice for Indigenous offenders — of which she says McClintic is one. She said healing lodges "have proven to provide restorative justice" and "the security that's necessary."

The question period debate about the issue was not as heated as it was on Wednesday when Conservative MPs discussed graphic details of Stafford's murder, which prompted Trudeau to demand more decorum and accuse the Tories of playing political games with the tragedy. Scheer said he found Trudeau's response "a disgusting and shameful display of a prime minister trying to avoid responsibility."

Scheer said he and his MPs felt it was necessary to remind everyone about the horrific details of the crime after Goodale referred to McClintic's role in Tori's murder as "bad practices" in a television interview earlier this week.

"When he's got a minister sitting a few seats down from him glossing over these evil actions of a deranged individuals as 'bad practices,' then yeah, we're absolutely going to put before him and his ministers what some of the details are," Scheer said.

McClintic was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder of Victoria (Tori) Stafford. McClintic's boyfriend, Michael Rafferty repeatedly raped her before the eight-year-old was ultimately killed with a claw hammer to the head.

The disturbing details have been widely reported, in part, to allow the public to bear witness to the tragedy and understand McClintic's sentence, Scheer said.

"That was the purpose of recounting some of the details of the case, so that Canadians, and for Parliamentarians to know what they are defending... they have a responsibility to Canadians to explain why they think it's OK."

