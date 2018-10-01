Local news needs support ‘now more than ever,’ says campaign

With newspaper advertising revenues decreasing and communities across the country increasingly at risk of losing local news, the time to support journalism is “now more than ever,” says the professional body that represents newspapers in Canada. News Media Canada is hoping to spread that message far and wide during National Newspaper Week, which runs from Oct. 1 to 7.

“It’s an opportunity for people to reflect on the importance (of newspapers) in their communities, in civic dialogue and civic society in general,” explained John Hinds, News Media Canada CEO, in late September. “It’s about recognizing that journalists are skilled, trained professionals that have real knowledge of the community. They have background, they can do the digging and ask the tough questions. We’ve structured our society around having that role where someone can ask the tough questions.”

That civic role is increasingly under threat in Canada, according to a study released Sept. 25 by Public Policy Forum, a think tank. Called “Mind the Gaps: Quantifying the Decline of News Coverage in Canada,” it studied news coverage in 20 communities across Canada over a decade, and found that the total number of articles declined by almost half. Coverage of local councils and civic affairs declined by one third.

Veteran journalist Sherine Mansour, who teaches at Oakville’s Sheridan College, says the arrival of the internet in the 1990s changed the news landscape drastically.

“Almost 20 years ago we saw the internet as an exciting new medium for the exchange and distribution of news and information,” she said in a Sept. 26 email. “We were right to be excited and we were naive to not realize how this new medium was about to destroy many industries including the news business.”

She said that once information became more widely available, fewer people were interested in paying for content and audiences became fragmented, making advertising less attractive. Net advertising revenue at newspapers dropped from $3.87 billion in 2007 to $2.13 billion in 2016, according to News Media Canada.

“I’ve seen local news departments stripped bare of staff and entire newspapers close up shop,” said Mansour, who worked at Global, CHCH, CTV and CHUM over her TV career. “It’s not an easy time.”

In addition to tighter budgets, one of the biggest changes Mansour has seen is in the way people value — or don’t value — local news. “I think the two actually go hand in hand because if you understand the value of something to the quality of your life, then you are willing to pay for it.”

Ryerson University journalism professor April Lindgren — principal investigator for the Local News Research Project — says community newspapers help residents feel part of a shared narrative.

“(Local news coverage) holds power accountable but also brings people together by bringing a common narrative for them about their community,” she said. “It creates a common denominator of information. Similarly, in the absence of that sort of news there’s a vacuum … Misinformation and deliberately fake news can jump in to fill the gap.”