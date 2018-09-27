Hamilton councillors propose to kick cigarette butts out of streets

Hamilton councillors are ready to kick cigarette butts out of the downtown area.

At the last council meeting of the 2014-2018 term, councillors embraced the idea of launching an education awareness campaign to remind smokers to deposit their butts into proper receptacles and to hire a part-time officer to make sure litter and butts are picked up. The potential cost for the pilot program would be about $45,000 for one year. There is a possibility of a $50 set fine being levied. The proposal was referred to the 2019 budget discussions.

In addition, at the urging of Mayor Fred Eisenberger, city staff will review a variety of containers to install throughout the city for people to drop their cigarette butts into.

Eisenberger said he was “astounded” at the litter and cigarette butts that covered Gore Park, which does not have proper containers for cigarettes.

“We had staff down there doing the clean up but the cigarette butts were unbelievably pervasive, in the flower beds, just about everywhere,” said Eisenberger.

“It’s really noticeable how pervasive the butts are throughout the city. It can be a health issue. It’s certainly is unsightly.”

He praised the education campaign, but more needed to be done, including providing proper containers for people to deposit their cigarettes. He said there are no receptacles around Gore Park or near other high traffic areas, such as FirstOntario Centre.

“When people have an appropriate place to put them they use them,” he said.

He said other countries have a variety of containers for smokers to drop their butts into rather than waste receptacles which could be a fire hazard.

Craig Murdoch, director of environmental services, said staff is reviewing various container types that can be used for cigarette butts.