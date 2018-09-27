Hamilton councillors propose to kick cigarette butts out of streets

Hamilton councillors are ready to kick cigarette butts out of the downtown area.
At the last council meeting of the 2014-2018 term, councillors embraced the idea of launching an education awareness campaign to remind smokers to deposit their butts into proper receptacles and to hire a part-time officer to make sure litter and butts are picked up. The potential cost for the pilot program would be about $45,000 for one year. There is a possibility of a $50 set fine being levied. The proposal was referred to the 2019 budget discussions.
In addition, at the urging of Mayor Fred Eisenberger, city staff will review a variety of containers to install throughout the city for people to drop their cigarette butts into.
Eisenberger said he was “astounded” at the litter and cigarette butts that covered Gore Park, which does not have proper containers for cigarettes.
“We had staff down there doing the clean up but the cigarette butts were unbelievably pervasive, in the flower beds, just about everywhere,” said Eisenberger.
“It’s really noticeable how pervasive the butts are throughout the city. It can be a health issue. It’s certainly is unsightly.”
He praised the education campaign, but more needed to be done, including providing proper containers for people to deposit their cigarettes. He said there are no receptacles around Gore Park or near other high traffic areas, such as FirstOntario Centre.
“When people have an appropriate place to put them they use them,” he said.
He said other countries have a variety of containers for smokers to drop their butts into rather than waste receptacles which could be a fire hazard.
Craig Murdoch, director of environmental services, said staff is reviewing various container types that can be used for cigarette butts.
Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who has been campaigning to clean up the downtown, applauded council’s positive response to removing cigarette butts. And while the campaign would target the downtown area, it would also include the entire city.
“Smokers through this awareness campaign will become aware and they will be corrected of where we are headed potentially,” said Farr. “A butt flick is pollution.”
He compared the proposed education campaign for smokers to the city’s efforts to prohibit smoking in parks and recreation facilities. After some encouragement by city officials, few people can be seen smoking in recreation areas.
Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta pointed out after a recent planning committee meeting had finished and he left city hall using the rear entrance he saw 34 butts on the ground. He said there are receptacles for cigarette butts available for people to use, but they seemed to “miss” them.
“I think we have to look at our own back yard,” he said.
