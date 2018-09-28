People's Alliance offers to prop up Tories

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's right-leaning People's Alliance has agreed to prop up a Tory minority government, but the Liberal premier is urging skeptical Progressive Conservative legislators to rebel against the deal — and keep his party in power.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said Friday he met with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau and told her he has agreed to back Blaine Higgs' Tories for 18 months.

However, Premier Brian Gallant held his own news conference shortly afterwards, saying he'll continue talks to form a minority government with the Green Party, and will bring the legislature back by Oct. 23 for a throne speech.

He challenged members of the Tory caucus who may not be sympathetic to People's Alliance policies to either cross the floor or publicly voice their discontent to prevent the creation of a Tory government supported by the Alliance.

Monday's New Brunswick election produced a deadlocked result, with the Tories winning 22 seats to the Liberals 21. Neither was able to reach the 25 seats needed for a majority.

The Green Party went from one to three seats and People’s Alliance earned three seats, with both party leaders winning in their respective ridings.

Gallant repeated in his news conference on Friday that the Liberals will not form a coalition with the People's Alliance, saying there are "fundamental values" the Liberals don't share with the smaller party.

The People's Alliance has pledged to eliminate linguistic duality in government services — including school buses and health care — and do away with the office of the official languages commissioner.

In its news release, the People's Alliance was vague about whether conditions were attached to their support, and Austin declined requests for interviews on how informal the agreement with the Tories is.

"Kris Austin met with the lieutenant-governor this morning to discuss working with other parties in the upcoming legislative assembly to make government work," said an emailed news release from the party.