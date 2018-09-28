The Gordie Howe bridge, by the numbers

OTTAWA — The final price tag for a new span at the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States is out, and so too are some other details about the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Here's a rundown of some key figures:

$3.8 billion — Estimated cost to design and build the bridge, ports of entry and a highway interchange in Michigan.

6 — Years it will take to build the bridge.

$1.9 billion — Anticipated cost over 30 years to operate and maintain the bridge and its the ports of entry.