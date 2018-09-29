Flamborough barn goes up in flames

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a Flamborough barn early Saturday morning.

Dozens of firefighters and 16 different emergency vehicles converged on the barn and garage on Governors Road between Harrisburg Road and Weir Road just after midnight.

There were no animals or people injured in the blaze, but damaged to the building and its contents is estimated at around $40,000.

Firefighters doused the fire and were leaving the scene by around 2:30 a.m.