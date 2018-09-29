Flamborough barn goes up in flames

News 01:14 PM Hamilton Spectator

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a Flamborough barn early Saturday morning.

Dozens of firefighters and 16 different emergency vehicles converged on the barn and garage on Governors Road between Harrisburg Road and Weir Road just after midnight.

There were no animals or people injured in the blaze, but damaged to the building and its contents is estimated at around $40,000.

Firefighters doused the fire and were leaving the scene by around 2:30 a.m.

Flamborough barn goes up in flames

No people or animals were injured in the blaze, which caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

News 01:14 PM Hamilton Spectator

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a Flamborough barn early Saturday morning.

Dozens of firefighters and 16 different emergency vehicles converged on the barn and garage on Governors Road between Harrisburg Road and Weir Road just after midnight.

There were no animals or people injured in the blaze, but damaged to the building and its contents is estimated at around $40,000.

Firefighters doused the fire and were leaving the scene by around 2:30 a.m.

Flamborough barn goes up in flames

No people or animals were injured in the blaze, which caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

News 01:14 PM Hamilton Spectator

No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a Flamborough barn early Saturday morning.

Dozens of firefighters and 16 different emergency vehicles converged on the barn and garage on Governors Road between Harrisburg Road and Weir Road just after midnight.

There were no animals or people injured in the blaze, but damaged to the building and its contents is estimated at around $40,000.

Firefighters doused the fire and were leaving the scene by around 2:30 a.m.