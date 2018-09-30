'Intense' NAFTA talks go down to the wire

WASHINGTON — The fall finale to Canada's long-running NAFTA drama may — or may not — finally be at hand.

Despite encouraging signs, it's still far from clear whether the federal government will end the day as part of a trilateral free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico on the eve of a key congressional deadline.

In Ottawa, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton have been taking part in an aggressive, long-distance, last-minute push to get a deal done over the weekend.

Even Justin Trudeau has been reportedly pulled into the fray: on what's usually a personal day for the prime minister, his itinerary says he'll spend today in "private meetings."