Toronto increasing neighbourhood policing

Toronto police say they hope an expansion to an existing community policing program will address a spike in fatal shootings.

Deputy Chief Peter Yuen says the expansion will roll out in phases over the course of a year and will more than double the number of community officers on city streets.

Police say that through the program, officers will conduct regular patrols of the community and engage in "intelligence-gathering."

Yuen says in total, about 120 officers will be deployed in 27 neighbourhoods and the first phase begins on Monday when 40 officers will be in place in eight neighbourhoods across the city.