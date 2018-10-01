Councillor candidates highlight top issues affecting Flamborough

Flamborough has an extensive rural area with a significant inventory of land. The main reason for the unmanageable housing costs these days is because of the cost of developable land.

One way of creating affordable housing is by allowing small multi unit developments, such as duplexes and triplexes. Most people would probably prefer to be in a more spacious unit with less intensification.

We need to support these types of developments so they can build.

For example a lot these days can run you $450,000, if you build a single-family home on that lot for another $450,000 you would have an unaffordable $900,000 home.

If you took that same building lot and built comfortable two-bedroom triplex units, the cost of that lot would then be split three ways. The building costs would increase to $600,000 or perhaps $750,000. That would still provide you with three units at $350,000 to $400,000, which now would be more affordable for young families and our seniors.

Low cost bank financing needs to be made available for these types of developments.

If you can reduce the cost of land and the cost of financing you are almost there at creating affordable housing. You also need the co-operation from the City of Hamilton.

The City of Hamilton development charges are currently set at $38,000 per unit and multi-unit developments are generally charged a higher property tax rate than single-family housing.

We need to provide our seniors with property tax rebates based on income so they can continue to live in their homes.

Rich Gelder: The top issue facing Flamborough is a sense of alienation from the rest of the region and the belief that rural residents are not well served by the current municipal structure. While there are common interests across Hamilton, there are distinct needs in our rural communities as well as a sense that sometimes city government just needs to "lay off.” Planning and zoning principles that work in the urban core simply aren't applicable in rural settings.

And although all parts of the city can and must contribute to the tax base, there is a delicate balance to be maintained in rural communities. There are pressures to develop land. And, although greenbelt legislation precludes much intense development, there is still a pressure to have agricultural land used for larger quasi-industrial purposes. There are environmental, tax base, and local nuisance balances to be maintained.

Kevin Gray: Flamborough residents feel left out at city hall when it comes to their needs, financial contributions and being kept in the loop for growth and development. Farming in these areas bring $2 billion of revenue. This needs to taken serious as business that contributes to overall revenue. Council needs to better understand that Hamilton is not just about the "core."

John Mykytyshyn: Value for money and respect, they go hand in hand. Hamilton council is using Flamborough as an income stream without providing the level of service that the community needs and deserves. If Flamborough was being treated fairly the crumbling roads, Waterdown bypass, traffic congestion, and other issues wouldn’t exist today.

But they do for a reason. In my opinion, downtown councillors take every chance they can from Flamborough and not give anything back but the bare minimum. It is easier for them to pay lip service than to actually care about fair service in exchange for taxes collected.

The ward boundary changes are a good example of this. At the time of amalgamation promises were made that the legacy communities would be guaranteed a seat at the table, a councillor for each of the original municipalities, until such time as the population rose, through development where the communities would stand on their own.

The recent OMB decision ignored that principle and Hamilton council failed to act. They should have appealed the decision. They should have gone to the premier and fought for Flamborough, Dundas, Ancaster, etc. but they didn’t. If elected I will fight to right this wrong.

John Roberts: The top issue that I believe is affecting Flamborough residents is that we are not seeing the benefits of being a part of "big city Hamilton." I believe that there is power in numbers. I would want to work with other rural councillors that also face this issue including the Waterdown and Glanbrook area so that we could come together and bring our concerns to city hall. By coming together, I believe we have a greater chance at having the voices of Flamborough heard and acknowledged. I would also work with the voters to better understand why they are feeling neglected by the City of Hamilton and bring these issues forwards as well.

Arlene VanderBeek: Generally, taxes, road conditions and traffic are the top issues in Flamborough, as a whole, but Greensville would likely feel that the impact from Webster's and Tews Falls is paramount, followed by the rebuilding of the Greensville and Beverly schools. I will continue to champion every issue — working hard to keep the tax increases as low as possible and continuously addressing the issues that impact the residents of the various communities in Flamborough.

Judi Partridge: High property taxes remain the top issue for urban Waterdown and rural Flamborough. The city budget is $2.2 billion capital and operating, yet almost 40 per cent of the operating budget is provincially mandated, which means council has no say on those budgets.

Around the time of amalgamation in the late 1990s, the province downloaded the cost of police, fire and paramedics to the local tax base. At the same time the province downloaded other social service costs to municipalities. The province used to pay for all these costs until they were added to the local tax base making it impossible for cities not to raise taxes.

Over the past two terms of council I have championed Value for Money auditing which is now done annually outside of the regular annual auditing functions. I believe we need to go line by line through every budget looking for efficiencies resulting in savings. Although recent tax increases have been held to less than the rate of inflation 2.2 per cent, overall Flamborough/Hamilton taxes are too high. We have now started a multi-year budget process, which I advocated for and council has approved. Both the capital budget committee and multi-year budget committee are two of the most important recent council committees, which I now vice-chair.

