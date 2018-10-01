Candidates offer solutions to help alleviate gridlock in Hamilton and Flamborough

As part of its municipal election coverage, the Review invited councillor candidates to take part in a Q-and-A on a number of topics, including the top issue affecting residents of Flamborough, gridlock and more. Responses are featured in alphabetical order, by ward.
Some candidates did not respond to the Review’s invitation. Their answers to the Q-and-A will be posted online upon receipt.
QUESTION 3: Congestion on local roads, especially in parts of Ward 15, is an issue that has been plaguing residents and motorists alike. What are your plans to get people moving?
WARD 12
Lloyd Ferguson: My main congestion issue is Highway 403 in both directions from Wilson Street in Ancaster to Highway 6 North. I will continue to lobby the provincial government to widen, by one lane in each direction, this stretch of road. They have already agreed to start the environmental assessment for the project.
Miranda Reis: We need to stop the LRT and use those funds for more cost effective traffic solutions. Improved transit is the way of the future for the BLAST lines identified in the Transportation Master Plan meaning the A (Airport), S (Ancaster-Elfrida), T (Meadowlands-Lime Ridge Mall), L (Waterdown) lines with express or rapid buses as these are the routes that will alleviate the traffic issues.
We need to immediately address the bottleneck of West Harbour GO Station connection to Aldershot GO so Hamiltonians can have access to the GTA 100 per cent of the time and turn the brownfields around the West Harbour GO into overflow parking.
This is the time for action. We are at a critical point in the LRT process, if contracts are signed and then the city pulls out of the LRT deal, the city will be sued and more tax dollars will be wasted.
LRT projects in Kitchener and Ottawa have been plagued with cost overruns. Ottawa had a lawsuit. Kitchener was pushed aside by Toronto and is still awaiting functional LRT train service — new estimates are that train service will be active in December. I would also support more on and off ramps to Highway 403 to alleviate traffic issues.
WARD 13
Rich Gelder: Although not in Ward 13, the first priority is the timely completion of the Waterdown bypass. There are many people in the ward for whom transportation other than their car or truck is not an option, and we need to make the streets of Waterdown more livable, walkable and bikeable by diverting that "passing through" vehicle traffic away from the core.
At the same time, we need to be looking at expanding public transit where warranted. Although there is transit going between Waterdown and the Aldershot GO Station, we need to be insisting that the city get back on track with the 10-year Transit Plan, including the BLAST network which will provide bus rapid transit between Flamborough and downtown Hamilton.
We also need to have a conversation about expanding transit service — rush hour service at a minimum — to communities like Greensville.
John Mykytyshy: Congestion is a problem and can be a direct result of bad planning. Do you first build the homes or the streets? Is the infrastructure in place to accommodate the impact on the existing community needs or is the plan to wait until there is a crisis situation or a fatality to get the attention of decision makers? Waterdown is a great example of what happens when you overload a local road — traffic crawls and then stops, people get frustrated, no one feels well served by those who are supposed to be “in charge.”
Proper planning would have anticipated the current situation. Also, a realistic world view. Cars are the prime choice of transportation by the majority of citizens and as such car drivers need to be treated with respect.
Working with the community to find the best possible solution is what is needed. And there may have to be trade-offs in the priorities. Is the issue one of a moderate delay or a chronic unworkable situation. Both types deserve different treatment, different focus and different solutions.
We need consultation then action, not endless delays or waiting lists for action that become wish lists kicking the issue down the road.
Arlene VanderBeek: The Waterdown bypass should have been constructed before significant development was approved and should be prioritized for completion immediately. The people of Waterdown and Flamborough have waited long enough.
WARD 15
Judi Partridge: The number 1 issue in Hamilton is speeding and traffic congestion. In Waterdown/Flamborough there needs to be a three-prong approach to address traffic congestion as well as the ever increasing cut through traffic in neighbourhoods.
First priority now that funding is secured is to complete the Waterdown East West Bypass; second to deny high-density core developments until new road infrastructure is complete; and third, to implement recommendations of the new Waterdown Traffic Master Plan currently underway to be completed spring 2019. The most pressing infrastructure need to be completed is the Waterdown Bypass East West Corridor, which includes new infrastructure roads within the new developments. These new roads will open up additional arterial road connections to get the traffic off of Dundas Street to spread the flow of traffic around Waterdown.
Parkside Drive upgrades are now complete, which widened the road to include a safer continuous centre turn lane, sidewalks, boulevards and bike lanes on both sides with four additional stoplights to control the flow of traffic and a pedestrian crossing for WDHS students. Clappison Drive behind Boston Pizza is under construction to connect to Parkside Drive to be completed late fall 2018. This will get traffic off Hamilton and Dundas streets, as well as Hollybush Drive to better access Clappison and Highway 6.
