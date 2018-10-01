Candidates offer solutions to help alleviate gridlock in Hamilton and Flamborough

Rich Gelder: Although not in Ward 13, the first priority is the timely completion of the Waterdown bypass. There are many people in the ward for whom transportation other than their car or truck is not an option, and we need to make the streets of Waterdown more livable, walkable and bikeable by diverting that "passing through" vehicle traffic away from the core.

At the same time, we need to be looking at expanding public transit where warranted. Although there is transit going between Waterdown and the Aldershot GO Station, we need to be insisting that the city get back on track with the 10-year Transit Plan, including the BLAST network which will provide bus rapid transit between Flamborough and downtown Hamilton.

We also need to have a conversation about expanding transit service — rush hour service at a minimum — to communities like Greensville.

John Mykytyshy: Congestion is a problem and can be a direct result of bad planning. Do you first build the homes or the streets? Is the infrastructure in place to accommodate the impact on the existing community needs or is the plan to wait until there is a crisis situation or a fatality to get the attention of decision makers? Waterdown is a great example of what happens when you overload a local road — traffic crawls and then stops, people get frustrated, no one feels well served by those who are supposed to be “in charge.”

Proper planning would have anticipated the current situation. Also, a realistic world view. Cars are the prime choice of transportation by the majority of citizens and as such car drivers need to be treated with respect.

Working with the community to find the best possible solution is what is needed. And there may have to be trade-offs in the priorities. Is the issue one of a moderate delay or a chronic unworkable situation. Both types deserve different treatment, different focus and different solutions.

We need consultation then action, not endless delays or waiting lists for action that become wish lists kicking the issue down the road.

Arlene VanderBeek: The Waterdown bypass should have been constructed before significant development was approved and should be prioritized for completion immediately. The people of Waterdown and Flamborough have waited long enough.

WARD 15

Judi Partridge: The number 1 issue in Hamilton is speeding and traffic congestion. In Waterdown/Flamborough there needs to be a three-prong approach to address traffic congestion as well as the ever increasing cut through traffic in neighbourhoods.

First priority now that funding is secured is to complete the Waterdown East West Bypass; second to deny high-density core developments until new road infrastructure is complete; and third, to implement recommendations of the new Waterdown Traffic Master Plan currently underway to be completed spring 2019. The most pressing infrastructure need to be completed is the Waterdown Bypass East West Corridor, which includes new infrastructure roads within the new developments. These new roads will open up additional arterial road connections to get the traffic off of Dundas Street to spread the flow of traffic around Waterdown.

Parkside Drive upgrades are now complete, which widened the road to include a safer continuous centre turn lane, sidewalks, boulevards and bike lanes on both sides with four additional stoplights to control the flow of traffic and a pedestrian crossing for WDHS students. Clappison Drive behind Boston Pizza is under construction to connect to Parkside Drive to be completed late fall 2018. This will get traffic off Hamilton and Dundas streets, as well as Hollybush Drive to better access Clappison and Highway 6.

