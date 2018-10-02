Flamborough Review delivery a family affair for Carlisle clan

Barney Flaherty was only 10 years old when he threw his first paper in New York in 1833. This paper boy, according to lore, was the first of his kind and a new industry within the scope of the news world was born.

Following in his footsteps over 180 years later, three siblings from Carlisle began delivering papers in their own community.

“The newspaper is definitely a part of their life,” said Latham Hunter, mom to Roy, Geordie and Mills. “When I see them with the papers spread out all over the table or spread out all over the living room carpet and they’re really engrossed in it, I think there is value in having the actual physical paper there."

The first to pick up a paper route was Roy, 13.

“I started with two routes and then I did that for about a year,” he said.

The teen explained that after the first year, he dropped one of the routes and took up two more in its place.

As a Review carrier, he developed a rapport with his customers but felt he could get more out of his newer routes, which also happened to be closer to his 12-year-old sister Geordie’s.

“Now I deliver abut 70 to 80 papers every week," he said.

Following a friend's recommendation, the family explored carrier opportunities in Flamborough two years ago. Mills was only eight at the time. Despite her young age, she was keen on getting the job done.

“She was so devoted to going out and helping Roy every week — even with the snow,” said Latham, adding that after seeing Mills and Roy take up the delivery business, Geordie signed up too.