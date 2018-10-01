Ford concerned about USMCA dairy concessions

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's concerned about how the province's dairy farmers will be affected by Canada's new trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

He says that while he's optimistic the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will create opportunities, he's worried about the impact on Ontario's agriculture sector.

Ford says he's also concerned about steel and aluminum tariffs that appear to remain in place.

He says his Progressive Conservative government will be speaking with industry representatives to determine the impact of the deal.