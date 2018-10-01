Child welfare hurts Indigenous families: MMIW inquiry

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba First Nations children's advocate says the child-welfare system is designed to keep Indigenous families at a disadvantage.

Cora Morgan with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs told the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women that the system is set up to apprehend children, not to support families.

The inquiry is holding hearings in Winnipeg this week and is expected to focus on child welfare.

Morgan says violence against Indigenous women can be linked to child welfare because it not only removes them from their families, but also takes away their identity and self-worth.