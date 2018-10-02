New stoplight at White Oak Drive to be operational midmonth

The new stoplight at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Hamilton Street in Waterdown is expected to be in operation by mid-October.

The four-way stoplight will also allow motorists to access Melanie Crescent, in addition to White Oak and Hamilton Street, said Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. She added the existing pedestrian crosswalk at Cedar Street will be taken out of operation when the new lights are up and running.

“Once those lights are up and operational the ones on Cedar Street will be taken out,” she said.

Partridge said the new light came to be due to the number of seniors on John Street, at Village Manor and Rotary Garden Court, who cross Hamilton Street to get to the Royal Canadian Legion.

“For them to go all the way down to Cedar Street from John Street to cross and then walk back up to the legion is a long way for them,” she said of the seniors.

In addition, she noted there is far more traffic on White Oak than on Cedar Street.

“The traffic department looked at making it a fully-functional stoplight at White Oak to allow for vehicles to be able to enter and exit safely,” she said. Partridge added that while the city’s traffic department looked at installing a stoplight at John Street, it is too close to the existing light at Rockhaven Lane.

She added traffic modelling has shown the new light will control the flow of traffic so that motorists will be able to access both plazas and Cedar Street much more easily.

“The light at Cedar Street was a pedestrian crossing, so it didn’t help vehicles enter and exit at all,” she said, noting the existing light is solely activated when a pedestrian pressed the button to cross.