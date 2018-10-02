Pasuta stresses difference between urban and rural issues

“Every time there’s an issue in the urban part — there’s two officers out here in all of Flamborough — they pull them and they’re gone,” he said. For example, he said Bill Hume at Gord’s Service Centre recently had a break-in and it took officers 45 minutes to respond.

However, Pasuta doesn’t expect the policing situation to change — unless the rural ratepayers pay more in tax.

“To increase the police service or to increase ambulance (service), it’s going to cost more money,” he said. “That, in turn, comes back on your taxes.”

Another ongoing issue in the rural area is the continued dumping of fill from construction sites in Toronto.

“I’ve always watched and recorded, the best I could, to check for permits,” he said. “It’s getting to be an epidemic out here.”

Another difference in the rural area is the number of hoops businesses must jump through for planning approvals, which includes the Greenbelt legislation.

Pasuta added he foresees the lack of a rural voice on council being a problem moving forward — particularly in relation to area rating and transit.

“Are we going to end up all paying for transit?” he said. “That’s the talk.”

Regardless of the challenges, Pasuta said he hopes the residents of his ward continue to be looked after by the new councillors.

“I hope that the next councillor looks after both parts of the ward,” he said. “That they’re going to be out there working with them.”