Pasuta stresses difference between urban and rural issues

Outgoing Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta said the new ward boundaries could pose a problem for incoming councillors who now have to deal with the large rural area of west Flamborough, in addition to the urban areas of Ancaster and Dundas.
Pasuta, whose ward was redistributed by a 2017 Ontario Municipal Board decision, dividing the all-rural ward between the former wards 12 and 13, said the issues in the rural area are different than those in urban wards.
The Mountsberg area farmer noted during his time on council he adopted a hands-on approach, spending time in ditches or in farm fields to speak to constituents.
“The biggest difference is most of the issues you’re dealing with, you’re out dealing with people as individuals,” he said. “They expect to get help because the big city is down on them."
“It was one-on-one.”
He said the sheer size of the ward, now split between Dundas and Ancaster, will pose a problem because of the time it takes to visit the area’s far reaches.
“It’s so large and vast,” he said of the ward. “Somebody’s going to have a bit of a challenge out here."
In terms of specific rural issues in west Flamborough, Pasuta noted road repair remains an issue, stressing to understand the issue you need to drive the roads in question.
“You’ve got to travel them, you’ve got to understand — you’ve got to visit people with their complaints,” he said.
In addition, Pasuta said policing remains a concern in the rural areas of Flamborough.
“Every time there’s an issue in the urban part — there’s two officers out here in all of Flamborough — they pull them and they’re gone,” he said. For example, he said Bill Hume at Gord’s Service Centre recently had a break-in and it took officers 45 minutes to respond.
However, Pasuta doesn’t expect the policing situation to change — unless the rural ratepayers pay more in tax.
“To increase the police service or to increase ambulance (service), it’s going to cost more money,” he said. “That, in turn, comes back on your taxes.”
Another ongoing issue in the rural area is the continued dumping of fill from construction sites in Toronto.
“I’ve always watched and recorded, the best I could, to check for permits,” he said. “It’s getting to be an epidemic out here.”
Another difference in the rural area is the number of hoops businesses must jump through for planning approvals, which includes the Greenbelt legislation.
Pasuta added he foresees the lack of a rural voice on council being a problem moving forward — particularly in relation to area rating and transit.
“Are we going to end up all paying for transit?” he said. “That’s the talk.”
Regardless of the challenges, Pasuta said he hopes the residents of his ward continue to be looked after by the new councillors.
“I hope that the next councillor looks after both parts of the ward,” he said. “That they’re going to be out there working with them.”
