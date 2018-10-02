PM affirms China trade after USMCA

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing deeper trade ties with China following the new agreement with the United States and Mexico.

Trudeau says China is a significant global player and remains a key market in the government's plan to diversify trading relations beyond North America.

The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement requires a member country to provide notice and information to the other two partners if it plans free trade talks with a "non-market" economy — language widely seen as referring to China.

A clause in the new agreement — which still needs formal approval in all three countries — also gives the other partners a say in the text of such a deal.