Woman asked about kissing British sailor

"There's dudes no matter where you go. There is not going to be anyone you know no matter where you go... If you're in a barrack room with four men, stupid me thought I had some sense of security."

"I thought if I was going get raped it would be by one guy."

Darren Smalley, 38, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at 12 Wing Shearwater. The complainant was at the barracks on the night in question because her friend had invited her on a double date after meeting a British sailor on Tinder.

Hutchison also quizzed the woman about the kiss she gave the man in bed next to her, and suggested it was in fact "more than just a goodnight kiss."

"I would obviously disagree," she said.

"As an adult and a woman and someone who understands consent, (I am) fully capable of knowing if I did or did not have any intention that night of doing any further than kissing the man... I do know that my intention was not for anything more than that."

The complainant faced a flurry of questions covering an array of grounds, as she took the stand for a fifth day.

Hutchison asked about her testimony that she had lost consciousness during the alleged sexual assault. She confirmed she does not have a history of losing consciousness, and confirmed she has consumed more alcohol than she did on night in question and was still coherent.

The complainant was also asked bluntly if the sex acts she has testified about were taking place consensually.

"No," she replied sternly.

The complainant finished her testimony. The trial resumes Wednesday morning with more Crown witnesses.

The case once involved four accused, but charges against two other sailors were dropped, while charges against another man were stayed earlier in the trial because of illness.

By Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press