100 days in, Atlantic City's reopened casinos looking good

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — So far, so good for Atlantic City's two newest casinos as they mark their first 100 days of operation.

The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and the Ocean Resort Casino is the former Revel, and their reopenings gave a boost to a market that had been hit by casino closings and job losses.

Both casinos opened June 27 and are being closely watched to see if the recently right-sized Atlantic City market can handle the new supply of gambling and hotel rooms. Hard Rock has won more from gamblers, $68 million compared to nearly $41 million for Ocean Resort.

But Hard Rock is replacing its casino president after just three months, bringing in a former Borgata executive to run the place.