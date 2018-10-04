A tale of two cities: Hamilton’s urban/rural divide

Since amalgamation, Hamilton city councillors have regularly fallen into two camps.
Wards 1 through 8, which lie within the boundary of preamalgamation Hamilton, were considered the "urban" vote. Wards 9 through 15 included the communities amalgamated into the old city (Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Dundas, Glanbrook and Flamborough) and were considered the suburban or rural vote. With that split, and the addition of a freely voting mayor, a balance of power between the "old city" and the amalgamated communities was created.
Eighteen years after amalgamation, those voting blocks still exist. Often, votes are split between those urban and suburban/rural lines, especially on contentious issues (such as the city's area-rating taxation system, which imposes different tax rates depending on where you live).
But after the Oct. 22 municipal election, that balance is being thrown into flux. After a contentious debate that ended at the Ontario Municipal Board, Hamilton's ward boundaries have been redrawn.
While the number of wards has remained the same at 15, the city's only entirely rural ward was axed, and a new ward was created on the mountain to reflect its dense population. That means the so-called "urban" block has now gained a member, while the suburban or rural contingent has lost a member around the council horseshoe.
The new balance of power has some city hall watchers wondering whether long-debated issues, including transit and area rating, will finally tip to the side of the "old city" voting block.
But is the divide between urbanites and their suburban and rural neighbours a good thing? And why, almost two decades later, does it still exist?
Master University political science professor and department chair Karen Bird says the political division in Hamilton is a reflection of a broader pattern that's taken hold across the globe.
"It parallels a growing ideological polarization. The division in the U.S. is not north and south — it's the cities versus the counties. If you look at a map of how people voted, it's these little spots of blue (Democrats) and everything around them is red (Republican)," said Bird. "At the federal level, Liberals hold urban seats, Conservatives hold rural seats. It's a trend that doesn't show any sign of stopping."
These divides exist, Bird says, because geography affects our world view.
"If you live in Flamborough or different areas of Glanbrook, you're not so concerned about bike lanes," she said. "It maybe lends itself to a bit more conservative thinking: they don't depend on services. They don't have sidewalks, they don't have street lights. There are certainly different perspectives."
The divide is perpetuated by politicians themselves, said Bird, in order to help secure their own seats.
"I think that the politicians play a role in pushing that rhetoric," Bird said.
McMaster University political scientist Peter Graefe points out that communities like Waterdown and Binbrook, which were largely rural at the time of amalgamation, have seen massive development over the past 18 years — which brings more "urban" problems like traffic, transit and infrastructure upgrades.
"The Waterdown that was amalgamated, or the Binbrook that was amalgamated, is not the Waterdown or Binbrook of today. The majority of people who live there have no memory of the preamalgamated council," he said.
He calls the urban and rural divide a "self-perpetuating myth" that's largely driven by councillors themselves.
"If you're the city councillor for wards 9 to 15, and you say, 'This election is about how we're being shortchanged, and I'm fighting against that,' your chances of re-election are a lot greater than talking about a live issue that people may disagree about," he said. "I think of it as a way of taking some of the oxygen out of how other candidates can challenge an incumbent."
That happened in Hamilton when Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge warned the new ward boundaries would create new political divisions and stir up bad feelings about amalgamation. She argued the new map would have a "negative impact" and give urban areas an "extra vote" over rural communities.
Graefe also points out that some Mountain councillors are siding with their rural counterparts on large issues during debates, particularly on the subject of LRT (which Mountain-area councillors are becoming increasingly wary of, particularly Coun. Terry Whitehead). However, when it comes to voting, they often continue to vote with the urban block.
Ultimately, in municipal politics, votes often come down to individual personalities.
"The personalities and the visions of the people who are elected matter a great deal," he said.
