A tale of two cities: Hamilton’s urban/rural divide

"If you live in Flamborough or different areas of Glanbrook, you're not so concerned about bike lanes," she said. "It maybe lends itself to a bit more conservative thinking: they don't depend on services. They don't have sidewalks, they don't have street lights. There are certainly different perspectives."

The divide is perpetuated by politicians themselves, said Bird, in order to help secure their own seats.

"I think that the politicians play a role in pushing that rhetoric," Bird said.

McMaster University political scientist Peter Graefe points out that communities like Waterdown and Binbrook, which were largely rural at the time of amalgamation, have seen massive development over the past 18 years — which brings more "urban" problems like traffic, transit and infrastructure upgrades.

"The Waterdown that was amalgamated, or the Binbrook that was amalgamated, is not the Waterdown or Binbrook of today. The majority of people who live there have no memory of the preamalgamated council," he said.

He calls the urban and rural divide a "self-perpetuating myth" that's largely driven by councillors themselves.

"If you're the city councillor for wards 9 to 15, and you say, 'This election is about how we're being shortchanged, and I'm fighting against that,' your chances of re-election are a lot greater than talking about a live issue that people may disagree about," he said. "I think of it as a way of taking some of the oxygen out of how other candidates can challenge an incumbent."

That happened in Hamilton when Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge warned the new ward boundaries would create new political divisions and stir up bad feelings about amalgamation. She argued the new map would have a "negative impact" and give urban areas an "extra vote" over rural communities.

Graefe also points out that some Mountain councillors are siding with their rural counterparts on large issues during debates, particularly on the subject of LRT (which Mountain-area councillors are becoming increasingly wary of, particularly Coun. Terry Whitehead). However, when it comes to voting, they often continue to vote with the urban block.

Ultimately, in municipal politics, votes often come down to individual personalities.

"The personalities and the visions of the people who are elected matter a great deal," he said.

