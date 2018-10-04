OTTAWA — Decorated Olympic kayaker Adam van Koeverden says he hopes to run as a liberal candidate in the next federal election.

The four-time Olympic medallist says he'll be seeking the party's nomination to run in the Ontario riding of Milton.

The seat is currently held by Conservative deputy leader and former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt.

A website laying out details of van Koeverden's candidacy says his campaign will focus on traditional liberal values with an emphasis on youth, sport, physical education and healthy communities.