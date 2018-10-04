Canada Post offers fall short: union

OTTAWA — New contract proposals from Canada Post to 50,000 of its employees have failed to put an end to the threat of a work stoppage at the agency this fall.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the proposals presented by the Crown corporation yesterday fall short of what's needed to reach a deal.

Canada Post says its global offers to rural and urban carriers include improvements to pay, benefits and job security.

But CUPW says the company's job security proposals are limited, particularly for rural and suburban carriers.