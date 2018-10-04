Hamilton school trustees spurn longer walk distance for kindergarten

Hamilton public school trustees are panning a staff recommendation to lengthen the maximum one-kilometre walking distance for kindergarten students as a way to help reduce an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers.

Associate director Stacey Zucker said a preliminary review by the board’s transportation consortium estimates making kindergarten subject to the same 1.6-kilometre maximum for all other elementary grades would take 3.5 to five buses off the road.

She said a survey of other boards across the province found many have a single walking distance for all elementary students — albeit not Hamilton’s Catholic board, which sets a 1.2-kilometre limit for kindergarten and 1.6 kilometres for the higher grades.

Zucker said another option the consortium studied is to increasing the 1.6-kilometre maximum for grades 1 to 8 by 0.2 kilometres, which would require about 1,200 more students to walk to school and take three to five buses off the road.

If we’re talking about increasing walk distances to save, then we shouldn’t be talking about our most vulnerable student population. — Greg Van Geffen

“Those the types of things they can do and that’s a really preliminary look because there’s a lot of detail involved, plus there are safety concerns and that sort of thing where people would still be receiving transportation inside the walk distance,” she said.

Staff will present those and other potential options to the board’s policy committee on Oct. 10, but the kindergarten recommendation got a frosty reception from members of the finance and facilities committee.

“Speaking as a parent who has somebody in kindergarten right now, to see my little guy walk 1.6, I don’t see that happening,” said committee chair Greg Van Geffen, trustee for Dundas and west Flamborough.

“If we’re talking about increasing walk distances to save, then we shouldn’t be talking about our most vulnerable student population.”

West Mountain trustee Wes Hicks said efforts should instead focus attracting more drivers with better wages and working conditions.

“We’re on the wrong track here,” he said. “You’re penalizing the students of this board, looking at ways to solve the number of buses, when I think it should be solved from another direction.”