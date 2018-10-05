Trudeau visits Windsor to tout new bridge

WINDSOR, Ont. — Fresh off his government's completion of a trade deal to replace NAFTA, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit the home of Canada's busiest border crossing.

Trudeau is spending today in Windsor, Ont., where he'll meet with union leaders, tour a vehicle assembly plant and hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving.

But the prime minister starts his day with an announcement about the Gordie Howe bridge, a new span over the Detroit River set to open in 2024. The project, which will cost $5.7 billion, will have a lifespan of 125 years.

Roughly one-quarter of all goods traded annually between Canada and the U.S. passes through the Windsor-Detroit corridor.