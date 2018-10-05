Hamilton public schools see another enrolment spike

Residential growth in Ancaster, upper Stoney Creek, Winona and Waterdown is being largely credited for another big enrolment jump at Hamilton public elementary schools.

The 35,890 elementary students at 87 schools as of Sept. 10 were 233 more than forecasted in the school board’s spring budget and up by 306 since the last official count at the end of March.

While that’s enough to fill a smaller elementary school, it’s not as much as the unexpected jumps previous two years — 1,097 in 2016, mostly attributed to an influx of Syrian refugees, and 322 in 2017.

Denise Dawson, senior manager of business services, said the biggest increase this year came in kindergarten, where there were 140 more students than anticipated.

Self-contained special education classes saw the only drop, down 21 students from a forecasted 504, although final numbers won’t be submitted to the Ministry of Education until the end of October.

“We in the spring try to be conservative when we do estimate enrolment because the impact of changes in enrolment in the fall has a significant impact on the 2018-19 budget and the staffing levels,” Dawson told the board’s finance and facilities committee.

“We try to mitigate that by being relatively conservative because it is better to add staff to the system in the fall and add dollars to the budget in the fall rather than taking away due to an enrolment decline.”

The higher enrolment prompted the board to hire the equivalent of 38.4 extra full-time staff, including teachers and designated early childhood educators. The latter are added when kindergarten classes exceed 15 students.

School enrolment results varied greatly, with 42 schools seeing increases, 42 experiencing declines and three holding even on forecasts.

Lawfield on the central Mountain saw the biggest jump at 66 students, followed by Billy Green in upper Stoney Creek at 58, Tiffany Hills in Ancaster at 47, Holbrook on the west Mountain at 45 and Dr. Davey in Waterdown at 43.