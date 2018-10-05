Flamborough's Susan McKechnie takes aim at Coun. Judi Partridge's eight-year reign in Waterdown debate

Partridge also touted her record on attracting businesses to the area, especially retaining Stryker Canada, which was preparing to leave Hamilton and take its 360 jobs with it. With city help, the company recently opened a new 120,000-square-foot facility on Highway 6 as its Canadian head office. She said three more “very large employers (with) good paying jobs” will be opening in Flamborough’s business parks within the next few months.

But Partridge acknowledged that Hamilton still doesn’t do a good job of eliminating Hamilton’s bureaucratic red tape that hinders small business owners and farmers.

“They are strangling a lot of the rural businesses and preventing them from expanding,” she said. “We keep talking about Hamilton being open for business. I don’t personally think it is.”

McKechnie argued that Hamilton needs to compete globally, but has failed to land corporate head offices that other nearby communities have successfully done.

“Take a look at Mississauga, they have over 100 international head offices. Hamilton has half of that. So diversifying our economy and focusing on business is essential,” she said.

McKechnie accused Hamilton of ignoring the needs of rural residents, especially agri-businesses, who lack high-speed internet connections.

“We do not provide world internet to growing agri-businesses that depend on technology,” she said.

Partridge shot back that providing internet connections is a provincial responsibly not a municipal one. And if Hamilton did, it would cost taxpayers.

Partridge said Hamilton needs an “experienced person” around the next council term, especially when a number of urban councillors are poised to eliminate area-rating. Partridge said she supports area-rating for transit in the urban area, but wants the tax policy to be an urban/rural split where if people receive transit they would pay for it and homeowners wouldn’t pay for transit if they didn’t get it.

“(City councillors) do want a more fair and equitable transit cost right across the board,” she said. “It will be a very difficult discussion. You really do need an experienced person at the table willing to fight for you.”

But McKechnie, who pointed out that Partridge was the Flamborough-Glanbrook provincial Liberal candidate in the last provincial election, hammered at the point that Waterdown residents were not getting their fair share from the tax dollars they are paying.

“Are we in Flamborough, and Waterdown getting value for our tax dollars?”

During the nearly two-hour debate, sponsored by the Flamborough Review and the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, a few Dundas candidates encouraged Flamborough residents to vote on Oct. 22, including outgoing Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta who attended the debate, to send a message to Hamilton councillors their voices will not be ignored, especially after the change in the ward boundaries that eliminated the current Ward 14. They said the three ward councillors in wards 12, 13 and 15 will all represent different parts of Flamborough and will need to work together to protect Flamborough residents’ interests.

“A strong, strong turnout from Flamborough will result in those city councillors listening and those councillors (elected) having your back,” said Dundas candidate John Mykytyshyn. “One of the things coming out of this is having councillors in wards 12, 13 and 15 view this opportunity and sees how Flamborough has been mistreated until we can fix it.”